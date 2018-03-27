What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Can the Taliban and the Afghan government work together to end the conflict in Afghanistan?

As bombings continue to rock Afghanistan, representatives from 25 countries are meeting to discuss a peace process between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We ask a descendent of Afghanistan’s former king Emir Amir Abdurrahman, what his solution would be. Guest: Prince Ali Seraj, Member of the Afghan royal family and author of ‘The Lost Kingdom: Memoir of an Afghan Prince’