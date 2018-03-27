POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can the Taliban and the Afghan government work together to end the conflict in Afghanistan?
08:33
World
Can the Taliban and the Afghan government work together to end the conflict in Afghanistan?
As bombings continue to rock Afghanistan, representatives from 25 countries are meeting to discuss a peace process between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We ask a descendent of Afghanistan’s former king Emir Amir Abdurrahman, what his solution would be. Guest: Prince Ali Seraj, Member of the Afghan royal family and author of ‘The Lost Kingdom: Memoir of an Afghan Prince’
March 27, 2018
