Russia Expulsions: NATO, US, EU expel diplomats over spy scandal
02:06
World
NATO has added to the chorus of condemnation against Russia over the use of a nerve agent in the UK. The military alliance is expelling seven staff from the Russian mission, and withdrawing accreditation for three more. It follows the expulsion of more than a hundred Russian diplomats from two dozen countries. Moscow has accused Washington of 'colossal blackmail'. Philip Owira reports
March 27, 2018
