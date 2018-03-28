World Share

Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany, anti-semitism in the Labour party and the Mafia in Malta

Carles Puigdemont the former Catalan president was detained in Germany. His arrest sparked protests across the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of turning a blind eye to antisemitism among Labour members. Former bank employee Maria Efimova has turned herself into the police in Greece. She was one of the main sources of the murdered Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia's investigation into alleged corruption in the country.