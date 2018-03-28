POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tashkent Conference: Leaders meet for conference in Uzbekistan
Participants at an international conference on Afghanistan have urged the Taliban to engage in peace talks with the government. The problem is the sticking point remains the same. While the US insists any peace must be led by Afghans themselves, the Taliban says it will only negotiate with Washington. Hassan Abdullah reports on the Tashkent Declaration adopted by nearly twenty countries.
March 28, 2018
