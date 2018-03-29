Is art in Austria under threat? | Political Art | Showcase

Culture Share

Is art in Austria under threat?

Austria is among several European countries that has shifted to the political right in recent years. That turnaround is largely being blamed on the country's response to the growing number of refugees seeking shelter in Europe. As the government continues to settle in after December's elections, we sent Miranda Atty to Vienna, to find out what impact this political shift could have on a country known for its liberal, avant-garde art scene.