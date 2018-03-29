POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian diplomats expelled, corruption in Peru and Brazil's former president edges closer to jail
23 countries have expelled more than 150 Russians after the Skripal poisoning incident in the UK. Are rising tensions setting the scene for a new Cold War? Pedro Pablo Kuczynski forced to step down last week after being caught in some dodgy deals. Former Brazilian president, Lula Da Silva is one step closer to jail. A court in Brazil has rejected the former president's latest appeal against corruption charges.
March 29, 2018
