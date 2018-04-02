World Share

New Silk Road

Now here's a Chinese puzzle. When is a belt not a belt, and when is a road not a road? Answers coming up. Strangely the road is a sea route from China to Africa and the Mediterranean. The 'belt' is a series of overland corridors connecting China with Europe, via Central Asia and the Middle East. It could link two thirds of the world's population and almost 70 countries. But will China’s project benefit them all? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.