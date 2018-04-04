World Share

John Bolton: National Security Adviser

Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency with a non-interventionist foreign policy. So what was does his appointment of Iraq war advocate and conservative hardliner John Bolton mean for American foreign policy? Is a new conflict on the cards? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. Professor Scott Lucas - Professor of American Studies at Birmingham University Will Fischer - Iraq War Veteran & Director of Government Relations for VoteVets Gregory Swenson - Member of Republicans Overseas UK