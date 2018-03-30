March 30, 2018
02:33
02:33
Myanmar Democracy: Two years anniversary since military rule ended
Friday marks two-years since a civilian government was sworn into office in Myanmar ending decades of complete military rule. It was billed as a major step in the country's transition to democracy. But now as the military faces accusations of ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State, there are questions as to how much power has really been transferred into civilian hands. Dave Grunebaum has the story.
