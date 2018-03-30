Art Basel Hong Kong 2018 | Festivals | Showcase

Culture Share

The sixth edition of Art Basel Hong Kong is underway with close to 250 galleries representing more than thirty countries and territories staging exhibits. From new work by high-profile artists, to masterpieces by the likes of Picasso and Lichtenstein - a public with a growing appetite for art is sure to be satisfied. TRT World's Joel Flynn finds out what's on offer at the 2018 edition of the fair. To speak more about Hong Kong's Art Basel, Showcase speaks to artist Wong Kit Yi whose work is on display at the fair this year.