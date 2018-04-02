BizTech Share

Theresa May on tour to placate Brexit fears | Money Talks

With 365 days to go until Brexit, the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May says she's confident of securing a free trade deal with the EU. And she's also hopeful of boosting trade with many other countries. But the decision to leave has taken a toll on the economy. And many Brexiteers are now less sure about the country's future outside the economic bloc. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Vicky Pryce, Chief Economic Adviser at Centre for Economics and Business Research, and Robert Oulds who is the director of Bruges Group think-tank.