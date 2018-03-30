POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Land Day protest turns deadly in Gaza
At least 15 Palestinian protesters have been killed in violent clashes with Israeli security forces along the border with Gaza. More than a thousand others were wounded as they marked 'Land Day'. This is an annual protest against the confiscation of their lands by Israeli authorities. And this year, that demonstration has fallen on the start of Jewish Passover. Arabella Munro reports.
March 30, 2018
