The Trump Presidency: 4,000 Liberian immigrants face deportation

More than 4,000 Liberian immigrants in the U.S. will face the threat of deportation around this time next year. President Donald Trump has ordered an end to the current special legal status held by certain immigrants from Liberia, including some who have lived in the US for decades. TRT World's Patrice Howard reports from New York's Staten Island, which is home to one of the largest Liberian populations outside Africa.