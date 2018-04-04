Global IPO proceeds hit four-year high in Q1 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

A global rout has ended a long bull run on stock markets, but initial public offerings have bucked the trend. Money raised from IPOs around the world hit a four-year high in the first quarter. But recent scrutiny on Big Tech and global trade tensions threaten to dampen the IPO market. Let's take a look. For more insight on the Global IPO market, Max Wolff who is the Chief Economist at Phoenix Group joins us from New York City.