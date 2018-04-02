World Share

NewsFeed - Chinese satellite back on earth

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 2, 2018: - Leaked test in India forces 1.6 million students to resit their tests - China’s satellite Tiangong-1 is back from space — and it’s now on the bottom of the ocean - North Korea’s capital Pyongyang is treated to pop — South Korean style - A Saudi man dyes his beard pink to support his cancer-stricken wife