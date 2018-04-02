NewsFeed - Chinese satellite back on earth

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 2, 2018: - Leaked test in India forces 1.6 million students to resit their tests - China’s satellite Tiangong-1 is back from space — and it’s now on the bottom of the ocean - North Korea’s capital Pyongyang is treated to pop — South Korean style - A Saudi man dyes his beard pink to support his cancer-stricken wife
April 2, 2018
