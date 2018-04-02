POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘March of Return’ rally in Gaza, Daesh in Afghanistan and Ethiopia's new Prime Minister
48:19

Israel has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the killing of Palestinian protesters at the ‘March of Return’ rally in Gaza. Daesh might be defeated in Iraq and Syria, but is the terrorist group winning a war in Afghanistan? After years of protests, Ethiopia's Oromo community get a bigger say in politics -- as one of their own becomes prime minister​.
April 2, 2018
