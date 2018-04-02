POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Russia Ties: Ankara and Moscow push for closer relations
Turkey-Russia Ties: Ankara and Moscow push for closer relations
Visas, trade and economic cooperation will all be on the agenda when the Presidents of Turkey and Russia meet in Ankara on Tuesday. Both Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also expected to take part in a ground breaking ceremony for Turkey's first nuclear power plant which is being built with Moscow's help. And as Caitlin McGee reports, energy projects now form the cornerstone of their growing partnership.
April 2, 2018
