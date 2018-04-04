POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
United States - China trade wars
China has imposed tariffs on 128 products from the United. The new tariffs were announced a week after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminum imports. And it's already hurting the American economy, after US stocks made their worst start to a second quarter since the Great Depression. Guests: Alex Capri, Senior Fellow at the Asian Trade Centre Sourabh Gupta, senior analyst at the Institute for China-America studies
April 4, 2018
