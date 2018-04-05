World Share

Honduras Migrants: Hundreds of people walking to US to seek asylum

Hundreds of people are walking from Central America to cross the border into United States. Mostly from Honduras, many among the convoy are expected to seek asylum from the on-going gang violence in their country. But President Donald Trump is determined to stop them - and others- from entering the US. He's just signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the border. Ediz Tiyansan has the story.