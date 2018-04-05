Guernica: Picasso's masterpiece | A Look Into | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pablo Picasso's masterpiece Guernica, is one of the most powerful anti-war paintings in recent history. Created in response to the intense bombing of the small Basque town of Guernica on April the 26th, 1937, is currently on display at Rue des Grands-Augustins, in Picasso's studio in Paris. The Picasso Museum in Paris is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the painting, with an exhibition telling the story behind Guernica, But it's having to do so without the actual painting itself. Artist and art historian Eva Bosch joins us in the studio to give us more insight on the importance of this iconic painting.
April 5, 2018
