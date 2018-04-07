POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Google expands its footprint in Manhattan | Money Talks
02:42
BizTech
Google expands its footprint in Manhattan | Money Talks
New York City is waiting to hear if it has been chosen as the site for Amazon's second headquarters. Meanwhile, tech titan Google has spent $2.4 billion to increase its footprint in Manhattan. Together, they're helping to legitimize The Big Apple's claim to be "Silicon Valley-East." Google's adding the world-famous Chelsea Market building to its growing New York City campus, in a move that could spark more innovation in America's most populous city. Patrice Howard reports from New York.
April 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?