BizTech Share

Facebook says 87M users hit by data leak | Money Talks

Facebook's data scandal is growing. The social media giant says it grossly under-estimated the number of people whose data may have been leaked. But CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again taken personal responsibility for the breach, as Usmaan Lone reports. For more on the Facebook scandal, we speak to Ian Robertson, an expert in cyber-security and a visiting professor of Applied Information Security at Warwick University.