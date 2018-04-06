POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spotify goes public as tech stocks tumble | Money Talks
07:16
BizTech
Spotify goes public as tech stocks tumble | Money Talks
Investors’ eyes and ears have been on Spotify. The world's biggest music streaming service launched its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. They surged more than 25% shortly after they started trading. The Swedish company caught the market as it rebounded from a tech sell-off a day earlier. But with concerns about a global trade war still in the air, it's a turbulent time for a market debut. Laila Humairah has more. For more on where global markets may be headed, Jasper Lawler, Senior Market Analyst at London Capital Group joins us.
April 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?