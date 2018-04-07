BizTech Share

China plans additional tariffs on $50B US goods | Money Talks

Beijing has launched the latest salvo in its trade dispute with the US. It plans to impose additional tariffs on $50 billion of US goods. That's in response to Washington's plan to slap similar import taxes on Chinese products. Mobin Nasir has more on the dispute, that's rapidly descending towards a war. For more on this we speak to Professor of Economics at Lancaster University, Geraint Johnes, and Hong Bo, reader in Financial Economics at the SOAS University of London's School of Finance & Management