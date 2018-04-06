POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey, Iran and Russia discuss a possible solution to the Syrian conflict
10:05
World
Turkey, Iran and Russia discuss a possible solution to the Syrian conflict
At the trilateral summit in Ankara, the meeting between Turkey, Iran and Russia took place amid new, significant developments in Syria --- the capture of Afrin by Turkish backed forces. And the evacuation of 200-thousand people from eastern Ghouta, which the Assad regime says is now under its control. Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani stressed there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that a negotiated peace was the only way forward. Guests: Halil Akinci Former Turkish Ambassador to Russia Yury Barmin Analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council
April 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?