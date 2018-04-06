POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A war of words erupts between Israel and Turkey after the killing of demonstrators in Gaza
10:59
World
Thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza near its border with Israel as part of a "Great March of return". They demanded the right of return for Palestinians who have been forced off their land by Israel. Over the past week, Israeli forces killed at least 20 Palestinians and injured 1400 others in Gaza. Guests: Murat Bilhan Deputy President of the Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies Chaim Levinson Political Correspondent at Haaretz.
April 6, 2018
