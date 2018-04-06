POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel - Palestine Tensions: Several Palestinians dead in border protests
Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border have opened fire on Palestinian protesters, killing six people and injuring more than one thousand others. The Israeli army is also reportedly using tear gas and water cannons on those approaching the border fence. Palestinians are staging a six-week sit-in, calling on Israel to allow refugees to return to the occupied territories. Since it began last week, 20 Palestinians have been killed and thousands of others have been wounded. Caitlin McGee reports.
April 6, 2018
