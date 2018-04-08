What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

The War in Syria: Dozens killed by chemical attack in Douma

US President Donald Trump has warned Russia and Iran of - a "big price to pay" following a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma. In a series of tweets - Trump described Asaad as - an animal. On Saturday Douma came under a devastating chemical attack - dozens were killed - and hundreds of others had to be treated - in already overwhelmed hospitals. You might find Abubakr al Shamahi's report upsetting .