POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Karabakh Conflict: No settlement means people can not return home
02:03
World
The Karabakh Conflict: No settlement means people can not return home
More than a million refugees and internally displaced people live in Azerbaijan - more than 10 per cent of the population. Most of them were forced out by the conflict in occupied Karaback, which ended in a ceasefire in 1994. But a lasting settlement still hasn't been reached, and many still want to return home. TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the capital, Baku.
April 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?