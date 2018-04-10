POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Coup Plotters: Ankara demands Greece extradite soldiers
02:18
World
The trial of eight men accused of being involved with the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey resumes in Istanbul on Tuesday. Turkey says it will present fresh evidence that proves the group tried to overthrow the government. The men are being tried in absentia after seeking asylum in Greece, a move that has caused relations between the two countries to deteriorate. Melinda Nucifora has this report.
April 10, 2018
