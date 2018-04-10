POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul's Seaside Leisure | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:48
Culture
Istanbul's Seaside Leisure | Exhibitions | Showcase
Pera museum's Spring Exhibition looks into how Istanbul's beaches have ushered in modernity in the country. The early 20th century was a period of dramatic change in Turkey as the country transitioned from the Ottoman Empire into the modern Turkish Republic. One rather surprising way this transformation played out was through city-dwellers changing attitudes towards seaside leisure. Showcase looks at how Istanbul's evolving relationship with the ocean signals this new period of modernity.
April 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?