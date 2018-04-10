Sinan the Architect | Architecture | Showcase

Culture Share

Responsible for the construction of hundreds of structures, Mimar Sinan is widely considered as the chief architect of the Ottomans. In recognition of the works of Sinan, the Grand Architect, celebrations on April 9th are held annually across Turkey. To further look into the timeless masterpieces he created and the legacy he left behind, Showcase is joined in studio by Ozen Yeniceri. Yeniceri is an architect who has worked on a vast number of projects in the Middle East, Africa and the Turkic republics.