April 10, 2018
The War in Syria: Trump threatens response to Douma attack
US president Donald Trump has promised a swift response to Saturday's suspected chemical attack in Syria. He condemned the attack that killed an estimated seventy people and injured many more. Trump and his military advisers are reviewing what exactly that response will be, but he says there are a number of military options on the table. Joseph Hayat brings us more on this developing story.
