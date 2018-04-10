POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Hungary abandoned the liberal values of the European Union?
Has Hungary abandoned the liberal values of the European Union?
Almost 70 per cent in Hungary turned out to vote and Viktor Orban's party won a clear majority of seats in parliament. In the wake of such a resounding victory, some opposition leaders have stepped down. So has Hungary abandoned the EU's liberal values? Guests: Peter Balazs Former Foreign Minister of Hungary Benjamin Novak Senior correspondent, the Budapest Beacon Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe
April 10, 2018
