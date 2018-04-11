POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US freezes assets of Russian billionaires and their companies
Russian firms are facing retaliation for the Kremlin's suspected poisoning of a former spy and his daughter. The US has frozen the assets of seven billionaires, their companies, and more than a dozen senior government officials. Russia's prime minister is calling the sanctions political cover for America’s commercial interests. Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Luke Coffey, Former special adviser to the UK Defence Ministry and the director of the Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Center
April 11, 2018
