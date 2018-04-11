World Share

How will the UN react to possible chemical attack in Syria?

The Syrian regime is being blamed for an apparent chemical attack in eastern Ghouta. At least 500 people have been taken to hospital - with blueish skin and breathing problems. But the UN Security Council has yet to order air strikes or sanctions. Instead, red lines have been addressed with finger pointing. Guests: Andrei Fedorov, Former Russian deputy foreign minister Bassam Barabandi, Former Syrian diplomat and founder of 'People Demand Change' Diana Darke, Author of 'The Merchant of Syria' and 'My House in Damascus: An Inside View of the Syrian Revolution.'