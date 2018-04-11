POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Newsfeed: Trump calls Assad a ''Gas Killing Animal'
14:10
World
Newsfeed: Trump calls Assad a ''Gas Killing Animal'
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 11, 2018: - Some of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony was like explaining to your grandfather what the internet is - Trump tells Russia to get ready for missiles in Syria, calls Assad a “Gas Killing Animal” - We speak to a founder of the Palestine Music Expo - A giraffe is under investigation for smashing a car window at a safari park in the UK
April 11, 2018
