China promises to open up parts of its economy | Money Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a conciliatory speech on trade, painting China as a selfless leader of the global economy. Speaking at an economic forum, the president appeared to try to defuse trade tensions with the US after both sides announced tariffs on each other's products. Liz Maddock reports. We speak to Patrick Fok in Hong Kong, and Chris Torrens, Senior Partner at Control Risks, in London.
April 16, 2018
