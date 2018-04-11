World Share

The War in Syria: Trump says get ready Russia for US attack on Syria

Regime forces in Syria are preparing for possible US missile strikes. It's being reported by human rights activists that main airports and military air bases are being evacuated. It follows a tweet from President Donald Trump warning Russia to "get ready" for missiles to be fired, in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma. But Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the US is still assessing intelligence. Arabella Munro reports.