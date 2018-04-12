World Share

Rebuilding Mosul: Iraq city struggles against spread of disease

As the city of Mosul tries to recover from war, doctors are warning of a new catastrophe; infectious and water-borne diseases. It's been 9 months since the city in northern Iraq was freed from Daesh, but as Soraya Lennie reports, damage is so extensive, experts warn it could take decades to clean up and rebuild. And a warning, this report contains images some viewers may find disturbing.