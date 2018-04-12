Culture Share

Newsfeed: How did Zuckerberg do in his two-day testimony?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 12, 2018: -We look at how Mark Zuckerberg did in his two days of questions -Social media to blame for a rise in yoga related injuries? We speak to the doctor behind the research -This Turkish chef makes Turkish food, but in tiny portions -Miscreant monkey steals phone in Bali. We look at how the police and the internet respond