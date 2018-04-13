POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did the EU bailout help or hurt Greece?
15:45
World
Did the EU bailout help or hurt Greece?
Greece accepted a multi-billion dollar bailout in return for stringent austerity measures. Critics say the country is worse off now than it was before. But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says his economic reforms have been a huge success. Guests: Menelaos Tzafalias Greek financial journalist Anastasia Giamali Writer global political and economic affairs Nikolaos Vettas General Director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research in Athens
April 13, 2018
