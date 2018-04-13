POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: More than 30 Palestinians killed in protests
02:34
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: More than 30 Palestinians killed in protests
More than thirty Palestinians have been killed in demonstrations in the Gaza Strip, with almost a thousand injured just on Friday. Since March 30th, thousands of people have been gathering, especially on Fridays, at six camps near the Israeli border. The aim is to remind everyone that Palestinian families who lost their homes and land 70 years ago can expect to be able to return to them one day. From Gaza, Iolo ap Dafydd reports.
April 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?