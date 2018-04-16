POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China Belt and Road: Infrastructure project to boost economy
China Belt and Road: Infrastructure project to boost economy
It's a massive new trade route - that promises to transform the economy. China's Belt and Road Initiative is so big - it could have an impact on around one-third of global gross domestic product. The province of Henan hopes it will get the economy buzzing there, too. It's traditionally been one of China's poorest regions, but as William Denselow reports, its location in the center of the country has given it a key role in the multi-billion dollar initiative. But not everyone in the province is convinced.
April 16, 2018
