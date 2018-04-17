World Share

UAE-Turkey tensions

Since 2011 Turkey has played an increasingly active role in Somalia working alongside the federal government. They've provided aid and investment, and in return were able to build Turkey's largest overseas military base on Somali soil. Meanwhile the UAE angered leaders in Mogadishu by striking a deal with the breakaway province of Somaliland to build a naval base on their coast. Now, while Somalia says it wants to remain neutral in the political crisis unfolding in the Gulf, the government instead seems to be finding itself in the middle of the acrimony. So how much is Somalia at the center of the wider Gulf crisis? Guests: Kani Torun Former Turkish ambassador to Somalia Umer Karim Researcher at the University of Birmingham