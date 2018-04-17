NewsFeed #SpeakUp - The movement in India that challenges violence against women and girls

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 17, 2018: - #SpeakUp - We take a look at a movement in India that challenges violence against women and girls - The UK government reverses decision to deport Windrush generation, people who came to the UK as minors between ’40s-’60s - Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer
April 17, 2018
