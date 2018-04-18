POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Baghdad choking the Kurdish Regional Government's economy?
13:18
World
Baghdad and Erbil have been at each other's throats since the KRG held an independence referendum last year. Now, KRG could lose control of almost all of its revenue, if a court in Baghdad rules in favour of the federal government. Guests: Bilal Wahab Fellow at the Washington Institute of Near East Policy Salah Hashimi Iraqi affairs analyst and legal consultant Douglas Ollivant Senior Vice President of the strategic consulting firm Mantid International
April 18, 2018
