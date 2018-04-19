POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WPP CEO Martin Sorrell resigned after 33 years | Money Talks
05:56
BizTech
WPP CEO Martin Sorrell resigned after 33 years | Money Talks
Shares in advertising giant WPP fell by as much as 7 percent on April 16, 2018, wiping out more than $1 billion in market capitalization. That was in reaction to the departure of the company's longtime CEO, Martin Sorrell. He has stepped down following allegations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. But investors now worry the world's biggest advertising company could break up following Sorrell's exit. Charles Taylor is a marketing professor at the Villanova University School of Business and joins us from Villanova.
April 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?