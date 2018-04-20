POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
End of Cuba’s Castro era, outrage over rape in India, and UK apologises to the Windrush generation
End of Cuba’s Castro era, outrage over rape in India, and UK apologises to the Windrush generation
Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president. Will the country further modernise under a new socialist president? In India, protests were held over the rape and murder of an 8 year old girl. Will the government step in to combat a rise of sexual assault? And the UK parliament is arguing over who's to blame for the mistreatment of Britons born to Caribbean immigrants.
April 20, 2018
