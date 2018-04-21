BizTech Share

Oil prices have risen to their highest levels in more than three years | Money Talks

Oil prices have surged to their highest levels in nearly four years. The strategy by the world's top producers including Saudi Arabia to trim output appears to be paying off. And according to one report, Saudi Arabia now wants prices to climb even further. Ellen Wald joins us from Jacksonville in Florida. She's an energy expert and the author of the recently published book 'Saudi Inc.'